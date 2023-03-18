Harrogate Grammar School announces eight new pupils on Student Leadership Team

Tess Eastaugh and Zach Southworth have been announced as Head Students of the Harrogate Grammar School Student Leadership Team and Hannah Barclay, Sam Featherstone, Alice Lashua, Theo Levine, Adam Mir and Amy Robson have all been appointed as deputies.

The school has a long tradition of providing leadership opportunities, which are highly regarded positions within the school community.

Director of Sixth Form, Ben Twitchin, explained the rigorous selection process for those who applied: “Candidates wrote a letter of application and then recorded a short piece to camera, which was played to whole school for all students to cast their vote.

Zach Southworth, Tess Eastaugh, Adam Mir, Amy Robson, Alice Lashua, Hannah Barclay, Theo Levine and Sam Featherstone have been appointed as the new Student Leadership Team at Harrogate Grammar School

"Successful students then presented to the school’s Senate, and from the final eight students were interviewed to become part of our Student Leadership Team, with Tess and Zach as our Head Students and the other six as a key team of Deputies.”

Head Student Tess Eastaugh said: “Becoming Head Student of Harrogate Grammar School is a great honour and I will use this opportunity to give back to the incredible community that has helped me grow over the last five years.”

The Head Students have a wide remit to represent over 2000 students, to chair the Senate and report back to the senior leaders in the school.

The deputies will run the school council across the year groups and the whole team will support school events, whilst also promoting the recruitment of new students and meeting with other Head Students from across the Red Kite Learning Trust.

Head Student Zach Southworth, said: “Being appointed Head Student is the culmination of a dream for me as I was inspired by a previous Head Student when I joined Year 7 in 2017.

"I now have the responsibility, with the rest of the team, to work with all the staff, and students to continue to enhance the experience of students at our school.”

Neil Renton, Headteacher at Harrogate Grammar School, added: “We are fortunate to have such a strong group of student leaders at our school.

"This team will build on the fantastic work of our previous student leaders who have made such a positive contribution to school life.