Harrogate ditches the car: Dozens of schools set for Walk to School Day this week

Since it was first launched last year, a total of 57 different primary and secondary schools across the Harrogate district have taken part in this environmentally-friendly event.

Tomorrow, Friday, will see teachers, pupils and parents ditch their cars and walk or cycle to school - even if that means doing their own ‘park and ride’ for the last mile or so.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flashback to a recent Harrogate Walk to School Day and pupils from Harrogate Grammar School doing their bit for the planet.

Coordinated by Carbon Zero Harrogate and backed by Harrogate Borough Council and the Harrogate District Climate Change Coalition, the aim of this half-termly initiative is not only to reduce the district’s carbon emissions and tackle traffic congestion, but, also, boost pupils’ physical and mental health.

Sarah Bissett, Event Coordinator, Schools Group for Zero Carbon Harrogate, said: “We need to build better transport habits within our community and help combat the effects of climate change and protect our planet.

“That is why we launched this regular, half-termly event, which was pioneered by Western Primary School.”

Official figures show that, at 28% above the UK average, road transport is the largest contributor to carbon emissions in the Harrogate district.

Each Walk to School Day sees more and more schools taking part.

The best effort at the most recent Walk to School Day was by Willow Tree Community Primary School time with 91% of its pupils taking part.

Schools which have already signed up to show their green credentials tomorrow, Friday, include:

Admiral Long Church of England Primary School

Aspin Park Academy

Bilton Grange Primary School

Birstwith Church of England Primary School

Brackenfield School

Coppice Valley Primary

Darley Community Primary School

Harrogate High School

Highfield Pre & Prep School

Holy Trinity Church of England Infant & Junior School

Killinghall Church of England Primary School

Knaresborough, St John's Church of England Primary School

Meadowside Academy

Oatlands Community Junior School

Oatlands Infant School

Pannal Primary School

Richard Taylor Church of England Primary School

Ripley Endowed (Church of England) School

Rossett Acre Primary School

Scotton Lingerfield Primary School

Sharow Church of England School

Skelton, Newby Hall Church of England Primary School

Spofforth Church of England VC Primary School

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School

St Mary's Catholic Primary School

St Peter's Church of England Primary School

St Robert's Catholic Primary School

Tockwith Church of England Primary Academy

Western Primary School

Willow Tree Community Primary School

As always tends to happen, some schools join Walk to School Day at the last minute.

Residents in Harrogate are additionally encouraged to avoid car journeys on a weekly basis by signing up to the ongoing Car Free Fridays scheme.