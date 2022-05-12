Harrogate ditches the car: Dozens of schools set for Walk to School Day this week

Since it was first launched last year, a total of 57 different primary and secondary schools across the Harrogate district have taken part in this environmentally-friendly event.
Tomorrow, Friday, will see teachers, pupils and parents ditch their cars and walk or cycle to school - even if that means doing their own ‘park and ride’ for the last mile or so.
Coordinated by Carbon Zero Harrogate and backed by Harrogate Borough Council and the Harrogate District Climate Change Coalition, the aim of this half-termly initiative is not only to reduce the district’s carbon emissions and tackle traffic congestion, but, also, boost pupils’ physical and mental health.
Sarah Bissett, Event Coordinator, Schools Group for Zero Carbon Harrogate, said: “We need to build better transport habits within our community and help combat the effects of climate change and protect our planet.
“That is why we launched this regular, half-termly event, which was pioneered by Western Primary School.”
Official figures show that, at 28% above the UK average, road transport is the largest contributor to carbon emissions in the Harrogate district.
Each Walk to School Day sees more and more schools taking part.
The best effort at the most recent Walk to School Day was by Willow Tree Community Primary School time with 91% of its pupils taking part.
Schools which have already signed up to show their green credentials tomorrow, Friday, include:
Admiral Long Church of England Primary School
Aspin Park Academy
Bilton Grange Primary School
Birstwith Church of England Primary School
Brackenfield School
Coppice Valley Primary
Darley Community Primary School
Harrogate High School
Highfield Pre & Prep School
Holy Trinity Church of England Infant & Junior School
Killinghall Church of England Primary School
Knaresborough, St John's Church of England Primary School
Meadowside Academy
Oatlands Community Junior School
Oatlands Infant School
Pannal Primary School
Richard Taylor Church of England Primary School
Ripley Endowed (Church of England) School
Rossett Acre Primary School
Scotton Lingerfield Primary School
Sharow Church of England School
Skelton, Newby Hall Church of England Primary School
Spofforth Church of England VC Primary School
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School
St Mary's Catholic Primary School
St Peter's Church of England Primary School
St Robert's Catholic Primary School
Tockwith Church of England Primary Academy
Western Primary School
Willow Tree Community Primary School
As always tends to happen, some schools join Walk to School Day at the last minute.
Residents in Harrogate are additionally encouraged to avoid car journeys on a weekly basis by signing up to the ongoing Car Free Fridays scheme.
To sign up, visit: www.actionstorm.org/petitions/car-free-fridays