Harrogate district village primary school celebrates opening of new playground thanks to community support

A primary school in the Harrogate district is celebrating a brilliant start to the new term with the official opening of its brand new playground.

The playground at North Rigton Church of England Primary School, installed over the summer holidays, is part of a wider programme of investment by the school and the Yorkshire Causeway Schools Trust to improve both learning and play environments.

The project was made possible thanks to school capital funds, generous support from the Friends of North Rigton, and community fundraising.

Dads of North Rigton helped boost the fund by running the famous Knaresborough Bed Race, raising money not only for the playground but also to support the purchase of a defibrillator for the village.

A JustGiving page also drew contributions from families and supporters.

A spokesperson at North Rigton Church of England Primary School said: “Fitting perfectly with the school’s ethos of ‘Grow, Blossom, Flourish’, the new playground offers children a safe, uplifting, and exciting space to develop their physical skills.

"The equipment encourages pupils to challenge themselves, stay active, and improve their health and wellbeing.

"It will also enhance lessons, particularly in PE, where physical activity is closely linked to better focus, self-discipline, and cognitive development – all of which boost children’s progress, confidence, and self-esteem.”

A key feature of the project is the new ‘discovery space’, an outdoor learning area which will be used across many curriculum subjects.

Research shows that outdoor learning brings wide benefits, from better mental health and social interaction to improved motivation, communication, and knowledge.

The playground also offers something for children who prefer quieter activities.

A new seating area provides a calm space for small groups to enjoy reading, board games, jigsaws, or conversation, as well as a setting for small group learning led by teachers.

The celebrations come just months after another major improvement at the school.

In November 2024, the Early Years classroom was officially reopened by Jane Goodwin, CEO of the Yorkshire Causeway Schools Trust, following a full refurbishment.

Parents of the Reception class were invited to see the transformation, which included new patio doors to allow free-flow play between indoors and outdoors, along with fresh décor, new flooring, and resources to support learning.