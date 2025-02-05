Harrogate district primary school unveils new outdoor space to encourage imaginative play for pupils

Pupils at a primary school in Ripon are being given the chance to improve their wellbeing, while also enjoying activities with each other, after their playground has been transformed.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outside play area for children in Reception and Year 1 at Masham Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School has undergone a revamp replacing an “old and tired” area into a new and exciting space for the youngsters to enjoy.

The makeover began just before Christmas last year and now boasts a large, surfaced space for the younger children of all abilities to have fun, explore, develop their physical strength and learn as part of the curriculum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The playground has also seen a wooden canopy introduced to provide shelter for outdoor learning in all weathers and encouraging imaginative play.

The playground for children in Reception and Year 1 at Masham Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School has undergone a revamp replacing an “old and tired” area into a new and exciting space for youngsters to enjoy

And already pupils are making the most of their playtimes by using trunks, bark, boxes, wooden toys, tyres, water and different structures to help them learn balance, jumping and landing, as well as encouraging a variety of learning and improving their social skills.

Councillor Annabel Wilkinson, North Yorkshire Council’s Executive Member for Education, Learning and Skills, said: “Learning opportunities for our younger children should never be underestimated.

“It is delightful to see the smiles on the children’s faces enjoying this new and exciting outside space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is important that children in early years have the freedom and opportunities to play, learn, make friendships and most of all have fun.”

The school’s executive headteacher, Jonny Davies, said the pupils now have daily opportunities to play and finetune their motor skills as well as benefitting from a stimulating active learning environment.

Mr Davies said: “The children absolutely love the new outdoor space, and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in creating this wonderful play area.

“Masham is a school with an exciting new curriculum and ambitious plans for the future to ensure the school goes from strength-to-strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This particular project has been popular with staff, pupils and parents as everyone appreciates how important this space is for children to get off to the best possible start to their education.”

He added: “The previous area was tired, outdated and in disrepair.

"The surface was asphalt, whereas the new surfaces are artificial grass and much more suitable for young children to play.

“This space is not only supporting the children’s learning but encouraging them to enliven their imagination, learn social skills and improve their physical confidence.”