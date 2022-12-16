Harrogate College students help capture this year's Christmas shop window competition

Harrogate College students with Harrogate Rotary Club, the organisers of Harrogate Christmas Shop Window Competition, with Sharon Canavar, chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals who were one of the contest's winners.

Each year businesses are asked to produce eye-catching creations for the Harrogate Christmas Shop Window Competition, sponsored by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID).

This year, four of Harrogate College’s Art and Design students - Levi Hughes, Alfie Dorwood, Tilly Fiorini and Maria Rocha - got involved by photographing the entries for the organisers, the Rotary Club of Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathryn MacColl, chair of the rotary club’s Youth Services Committee, said: “The students were a joy to work with and their enthusiasm for their subject shone through.

Bettys impressed once again in the annual Harrogate Christmas Shop Window Competition, sponsored by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID).

“They were also well mannered and considerate as they photographed the shop windows and took care with the general public.

“They were an absolute credit to the college.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition entries were judged on three criteria - illumination, innovation and spirit of Christmas with Weetons Food Hall the overall winner.

Meanwhile, Harrogate College’s hospitality students have also served up a festive feast for local residents, after turning the college’s canteen area into a fully-operational restaurant where students prepared and served a three-course meal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The menu included traditional seasonal fare including turkey crown, nut Wellington, roast potatoes and Yorkshire puddings.

Christmas pudding and snow-dusted mince pies were on offer, along with mulled wine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate College holds a number of themed meals each year to give its hospitality students valuable experience of working in a fast-paced, public-facing environment.