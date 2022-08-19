Harrogate College student and fencing star Emily celebrates academic success as she sets sights on Paralympian dream

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate College student Emily Holder competing for the GBR women’s team at the Warsaw Para World Cup.

All of the hard work by the dedicated and talented Emily Holder has been paying off in recent months, which have seen her win a medal at the Commonwealth Games while still excelling in her studies.

Emily, who has just passed her Level 3 BTEC National Extended Diploma in Business at Harrogate College with three distinction stars, is fast becoming one of the country’s top para fencers.

She took took another major stride towards that goal last month when she competed, for the first time with the GBR women’s team at the Warsaw Para World Cup.

That event was one of many highlights in a year that has seen her fence in several top level competitions, win three medals - including her first international medal - and achieve an offer from her favoured university.

Emily said: “My 2022 so far has been brilliant. In fencing I have competed well and had the best time learning from my teammates, as well as competitors.

“I have also received five university offers and achieved a distinction in my BTEC exam, plus distinctions for all of my coursework.”

A North Rigton resident, Emily has credited Harrogate College and her tutors for helping her to successfully balance the demands of her sport and her studies.

She started fencing with Harrogate Fencing Club but now does most of her training at Milton Keynes Touche Fencing Club.