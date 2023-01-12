Harrogate College stepping up its support to help district's struggling hospitality sector

The hospitality industry is struggling due to the after-shocks of the Covid-19 pandemic compounded by the cost-of-living crisis, high energy prices and continuing recruitment problems.

The challenges the sector - which employs 50,000 people in North Yorkshire - is facing have been recognised by the York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, which has just launched a Hospitality Forum to champion local businesses.

Harrogate College Principal Danny Wild has publicly backed the move, and now the college has unveiled its plans to help the industry throughout 2023.

Harrogate College Hospitality team staff members - (from left to right) Jason Parry, Rosie South and David Gaunt

Jason Parry, Hospitality Programme Manager at Harrogate College, said: “Our hospitality sector is so important to the Harrogate District’s economy but it is currently facing a number of very significant challenges.

“Those include the struggle to find enough skilled workers to fill vacancies, so the college will be stepping up its collaboration with employers to ensure our training delivers work-ready students with exactly the skills they need.

“We will also be continuing our successful work experience programme this year, which sees our students taking up full-time, two-week placements with local hospitality businesses.

"This gives students vital experience of working in this exciting, fast-paced industry while establishing contacts for potential future jobs.

“And we are running a range of courses to support those already working in the sector, including apprenticeships in cookery and management.

"That means we can help to upskill individuals so they are ready for new roles within hospitality.”

In December, the College hosted the local finals of the Future Chef competition, and it is one of the sponsors of the Harrogate’s Hospitality and Tourism Awards.

Hospitality students from the college, meanwhile, will be teaming up again with RHS Garden Harlow Carr later this year to work on a sustainable menu and business promotion ideas.

Harrogate College Principal Danny Wild added: “We are fully committed to supporting our hospitality businesses through this tough period, through our tailored skills offering, apprenticeships, work placements and collaborative approach.

“I would urge any local employers with specific needs to get in touch.”

Harrogate College offers a wide range of hospitality courses, apprenticeships and training tailored to everybody.