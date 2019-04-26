Harrogate College is changing hands - the current owners have issued a statement

Harrogate College is set to leave Hull College Group and join the Luminate Education Group, one of the largest further education providers in the North, as part of an ambitious five-year plan.

The move will mean that the college joins a collective of education providers, which include Leeds City College, Keighley College, Leeds College of Music and the White Rose Academies Trust.

Hull College Group, the existing owners of Harrogate College, said they will be working closely with the Luminate Education Group over the coming months to ensure that the transfer is effective, and that a "smooth transition" is achieved for the staff and students at Harrogate College.

Colin Booth, CEO at Luminate Education Group said: “Welcoming Harrogate College to the group is another step forward and will mean benefits for both students and staff. This news will mean that Luminate Education Group has responsibility for 30,000 students in total, further proving our role in nurturing the skills for the future in Yorkshire, and beyond.”

Michelle Swithenbank, CEO at Hull College Group said: “We are handing over a strong local college which is in good health, to Luminate. We wish Harrogate College every future success.

“We’re focused on growing Hull College and Goole College and continuing to provide the best education and to serve our local communities.”

Kevin Williams, Principal at Harrogate College said: “The college has benefited from the expertise of Hull College Group over a number of years. There is a great opportunity for us in the Luminate Education Group arising from geographic proximity and the opportunity to share best practice. Our recent campus redevelopment, alongside this news, puts us in great shape for the future.”

The plans have been assessed by the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) and the Further Education (FE) Commissioner, with the official move from Hull College taking place with effect from August 1.