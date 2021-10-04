Harrogate College calls on alumni to help inspire current students

Danny Wild, Principle at Harrogate College is calling on its community of past students to act as guest speakers to inspire current learners

The group is close to reaching its milestone of half a million students, and to celebrate the college is welcoming alumni to get in touch in order to participate in guest speaking events.

Originally formed in 2009, Luminate Education Group brings together a number of secondary, further and higher education institutes in Yorkshire, including Harrogate College, Keighley College, Leeds City College, Leeds Sixth Form College, University Centre Leeds, Leeds Conservatoire and White Rose Academies Trust.

Alumni are encouraged to take part in guest speaking sessions to talk to students about their academic journey, career path, job advice and experiences within their current industry, with teh intention of inspiring students to contemplate their future plans.

Danny Wild, Principle at Harrogate College, said: "We pride ourselves on working with the community, so this is a fantastic opportunity to invite members of our alumni back into college to inspire students in making life changing career choices.

"Joining the group in 2019 has supported our growth, helping us to concentrate on our progressive values that are important to us, such as working towards becoming a Centre of Green Excellence.

"We're committed to ensuring our students are work-ready by delivering an employer-led curriculum and collaborating with businesses to provide a skilled workforce, therefore hearing from alumni who work in a range of industries will further prepare students for life after college."

Amongst the college's notable alumni is Matt Monfredi, a former Photography Foundation Degree student who now runs his own photography buisness in London, working with celebraties, fashion and food.

Matt said: "Harrogate College provided a solid foundation for my transition into working within the photography industry.

"The college environment was caring, friendly and creative; giving me the practical sills I needed to succeed.

"The depth of knowledge held collectively by the tutors, paired with the one-to-one support, was invaluable to my progression into my career as a photographer."