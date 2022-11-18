Harrogate charity’s artmakers’ fame spreads with 'exceptional' new exhibition

The Artmaker exhibition takes place at Sunny Bank Mills Gallery in Farsley near Leeds and features more than 20 artists from the Henshaws charity.

The new exhibition called Artmaker, features more than 20 artists from the Henshaws charity, which provides support, advice and training to anyone affected by sight loss and other disabilities from its college in Harrogate and arts centre in Knaresborough.

Taking place at Sunny Bank Mills Gallery in Farsley near Leeds, the show has been organised by Natalie Kolowiecki and Sonia Moran of the gallery in conjunction with Shaeron Caton Rose and Sharon Hockin of Henshaws.

“This is the perfect exhibition for Christmas,” said Natalie.

"It is positive, uplifting, stimulating and visually stunning.

"When we first saw the work of the Henshaws’ artists and makers, we were blown away. The standard is exceptional.

“People who are differently abled and neurodiverse have many ways of communicating what they think and feel about the world.

Through the works in Artmaker we experience the joy and beauty that this diversity brings.

"It is a privilege to showcase the work of Henshaws.”

Sonia Moran added: “The Art Makers’ work is as unique and diverse as they are."

The Art Makers featured are Ann Swift, Andrew Morrison, Simon Haw, Andrew Copley, Graham Borkett, Julie H, Abbey Northers, Clare Sapherson, Celeste Rowe, Holly Fiddes, Jenna Foster, Abbie Dyer, Jacob Pulman, Jess Parkinson, Andy Hall, Vicky Pinder, Mark Wilson, Wesley Moffatt, Paul Fowler, Oliver Fawcett, Adam Flanagan, Natasha Garland and Dolly.