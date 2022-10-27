News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate charity offers the frighteningly brilliant family-friendly Halloween event

A Harrogate charity is offering a frighteningly family-friendly Halloween event this weekend billed as the perfect way to round off the half term.

By Graham Chalmers
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Halloween at Henshaws will offer lots of fun activities on Saturday, October 29 at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough.
Halloween at Henshaws will see a series of fun activities taking place on Saturday, October 29 at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough.

Running from noon to 6pm, included are:

Mask making

Pumpkin carving

Spooky sensory gardens

Live music

Cookie decorating

Arts and crafts activities

Entry is free and most of the events will be free but a few will be priced.

Based in Harrogate and Knaresborough, Henshaws is a long-standing charity supporting people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities to go beyond expectations.

The event's venue offers a range of creative workshops to support adults living with a range of disabilities to reach their full potential and improve wellbeing.

The event will directly support the hard work done by the charity.

