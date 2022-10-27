Harrogate charity offers the frighteningly brilliant family-friendly Halloween event
A Harrogate charity is offering a frighteningly family-friendly Halloween event this weekend billed as the perfect way to round off the half term.
Halloween at Henshaws will see a series of fun activities taking place on Saturday, October 29 at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough.
Running from noon to 6pm, included are:
Mask making
Pumpkin carving
Spooky sensory gardens
Live music
Cookie decorating
Arts and crafts activities
Entry is free and most of the events will be free but a few will be priced.
Based in Harrogate and Knaresborough, Henshaws is a long-standing charity supporting people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities to go beyond expectations.
The event's venue offers a range of creative workshops to support adults living with a range of disabilities to reach their full potential and improve wellbeing.
The event will directly support the hard work done by the charity.