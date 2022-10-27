Harrogate charity offers the frighteningly brilliant family-friendly Halloween event

Halloween at Henshaws will offer lots of fun activities on Saturday, October 29 at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough.

Running from noon to 6pm, included are:

Mask making

Pumpkin carving

Spooky sensory gardens

Live music

Cookie decorating

Arts and crafts activities

Entry is free and most of the events will be free but a few will be priced.

Based in Harrogate and Knaresborough, Henshaws is a long-standing charity supporting people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities to go beyond expectations.

The event's venue offers a range of creative workshops to support adults living with a range of disabilities to reach their full potential and improve wellbeing.