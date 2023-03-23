Harrogate Brigantes successful Kids Aloud concert set to return to the Royal Hall next month

The Harrogate Brigantes Rotary Club have been putting on Kids Aloud concerts since 2009 and provides children from primary schools across the district with the opportunity to perform in front of a packed audience at the Royal Hall while helping to raise money for charity.

The Covid-19 pandemic has intervened over the last couple of years but they are planning to make Kids Aloud 2023 their best yet.

This year, the concert will be based on the story of ‘The Last Dragon’, written by Guy Wilson, a member of the Harrogate Brigantes Rotary.

The highly successful Kids Aloud concert is set to return to the Royal Hall in Harrogate next month

The Last Dragon is a magical and touching story about the power of truth, friendship and love and will feature ten songs, most of them written by the young performers with a little help from Guy and composer Roland Fudge.

Roland has been commissioned to work with the children and has been working alongside Guy to lead workshops in local schools to help children write words and music for the concert.

They will also be publishing a book of the story illustrated with the children’s artwork so that, along with a CD or DVD of the concert, they will have a permanent record of their achievement.

Guy Wilson has praised the children and all those involved for all their hard work in helping to make the concert come to life.

He said: “The children have done a brilliant job.

"Of course they’ve had lots of help – from teachers, families, the wonderful technical staff at the Royal Hall, members of Brigantes Rotary and a host of generous sponsors – but this has been a team effort and we are looking forward to two wonderful evenings.”

Guy has also paid tribute to Carmel Wake, who retired last year as teacher and Music Coordinator at Richard Taylor Primary School.

He added: “Carmel has worked over the years with the ‘Kids Aloud’ team and this year’s project will be her last.

"As a leading primary school music teacher in the town, Carmel has brought all her musical and organisational skills to our concerts.

"She has worked with the team, sourcing and adapting music, conducting and coordinating schools and it will be hard to imagine ‘Kids Aloud’ without her.”

The Harrogate Brigantes Rotary Club have this year received a grant from Youth Music, who will be supporting them through public funding from the National Lottery.

They are also aiming to raise £10,000 to fully fund the project and give the children the best possible experience of creation and performance.

The schools taking part in Kids Aloud 2023 include...

All Saints Church of England Primary School

Aspin Park Community Primary School

Bilton Grange Primary School

Dacre Braithwaite Church of England Primary School

Grove Road Community Primary School

North Rigton Church of England Primary School

Pannal Primary School,

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School

St Robert’s Catholic Primary School

Sharow Church of England Primary School

Skelton Newby Hall Church of England Primary School

Richard Taylor Church of England Primary School

Rossett Acre Primary School