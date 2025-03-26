Harrogate and District Primary Schools chess tournament
The event will take place on Saturday 5 April, from 9am to 1pm.
There are prizes for the top three children in the sections for Year 6, Year 5, Year 4 and Year 3 and under. There are also book prizes for the best boy player, the best girl player, the best game and the best checkmate. There are team trophies for the most successful school and the runner-up. All competitors will receive a certificate of participation.
The event is free to enter to all Harrogate and District Primary School children.
All are welcome to take part, irrespective of playing ability.
Entry and further details can be found at: https://hgjuniorchess.wixsite.com/website
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/JuniorChessHarrogate