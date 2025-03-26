Harrogate and District Primary Schools chess tournament

Send us your stories - it's easy to do. See our video for details.

The Harrogate and District Primary Schools Chess Association is holding its annual Junior Chess Championships at The Manhattan Club, Beech Avenue, Harrogate HG2 8DY.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place on Saturday 5 April, from 9am to 1pm.

There are prizes for the top three children in the sections for Year 6, Year 5, Year 4 and Year 3 and under. There are also book prizes for the best boy player, the best girl player, the best game and the best checkmate. There are team trophies for the most successful school and the runner-up. All competitors will receive a certificate of participation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is free to enter to all Harrogate and District Primary School children.

All are welcome to take part, irrespective of playing ability.

Entry and further details can be found at: https://hgjuniorchess.wixsite.com/website