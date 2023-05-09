Hard work at Harrogate village school restores standards with good Ofsted rating

In November 2021, Ofsted inspectors rated Ripley Endowed Church of England Primary School as inadequate for the first time in its history.

The 33-pupil school had a good rating in 2011, but subsequently received requires improvement ratings in 2015, 2017, 2019, followed by an inadequate grade in 2021.

However, in less than 18 months, the school has leapt from being inadequate in all five main areas of assessment to an overall grading of good by Ofsted and is making huge strides in the right direction.

Reasons to celebrate - Teachers, staff and pupils at Ripley Endowed Church of England Primary School which has been rated 'good' by Ofsted inspectors.

The school puts the dramatic turnaround down to the hard work and team effort of education officers at North Yorkshire Council and the school staff who have worked collaboratively to turn around the previous rating.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Coun Annabel Wilkinson, said: “I am thrilled that Ripley Primary School is now an educational establishment where children can flourish.

"We, as the local authority, are committed to continue developing the best possible provision for the pupils and will work tirelessly to build on these successes.”

Ofsted inspectors recently visited the school in Main Street.

They noted significant improvements had been made since last year in the strengthening of the school.

The report stated: “Leaders are relentless in their drive to support pupils to achieve their best and have designed a curriculum which broadens pupils’ horizons.

"Pupils enjoy their lessons. They pay close attention to adults.

"There is little or no disruption, which means pupils are able to concentrate well.”

The report added: “The interim executive board, which includes representation from the local authority and the Diocese of Leeds, brings a rich array of expertise and experience to the school’s leadership.”

It was also highlighted that “leaders communicate and engage well in the community”.

Robert Ling, who was drafted in as the chair of the Interim Executive Board, said: “Since the IEB came into force in February 2022, it’s been a real team effort in turning things around.

“We are immensely proud of everything we have achieved in such a short period of time, and I hope the school’s journey of improvement continues.

"Ripley Endowed Church of England School is part of a federation of three schools - Kettlesing Felliscliffe Community Primary and Beckwithshaw Community Primary School.

"However, I would also like to express my gratitude to Killinghall Primary School, Admiral Long School and Birstwith C of E Primary School, for their continued support in the remarkable journey that this federation has taken.

"A huge thank you to the parents and carers for their continued support.”

Meanwhile, the school’s interim co-executive headteacher, Victoria Kirkman, said she was “proud” of the new rating.

She added: “Since my commencement at the federation, the sole focus has been rapid school transformation.

"The implementation of robust systems, processes and a curriculum that meets the needs of all children whilst focusing on high levels of pastoral care has ensured success.”

Also delighted by the improvements is Rebecca Foy, the school’s interim co-executive headteacher and special educational needs co-ordinator.