'Happy pupils' help Harrogate school to win 'Good' report from Osted despite challenging environment
Last inspected in 2014, Grove Road Community Primary School has successfully maintained its status as a Good School.
Given the recent pressures on all schools, Dr Peter Harvey, Chair of Governors, expressed his delight at the verdict.
“The school has had to face up to the same pressures as all schools have, most notably Covid and stringent financial restrictions,” said Dr Harvey.
"In addition, we have also had two recent changes of headteacher.
"The staff as a whole deserve enormous credit for their wholehearted commitment and professionalism.”
This Harrogate school is a familiar landmark on Skipton Road with its distinctive Victorian architecture and the recent addition of a double decker bus library.
The Ofsted inspection, carried out over two days, came to its overall conclusions that “pupils in this school are happy, friendly and confident. Bullying is not a problem. Safeguarding is secure.”
Ofsted did, however, set the school a stiff target for improvement to its academic profile in 2024.
But newly-appointed Headteacher, James Grayston, is welcoming the challenges ahead.
“After some years of Headship in Leeds, coming to Grove Road represents a very different environment," said Mr Grayston.
"Expectations are high and rightly so.
"I was already aware of Grove Road, well-known across the county for its distinctive ethos.
"I am pleased that Ofsted stated that the school is ambitious for its pupils. The way ahead is clear.”