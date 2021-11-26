Green artist talks to pupils on Cop26

James was selected from over 500 entries across the UK earlier this year to become one of 26 One Step Greener Ambassadors as part of the UK Government’s Together for Our Planet campaign.

A student, passionate artist and committed environmentalist, James is also one of The Tree Council’s Young Tree Champion Ambassadors and has inspired thousands of Young Tree Champions through his incredible artwork.

Now by talking to Hampsthwaite Primary School, he wants to inspire even more children to become a #ForceForNature and speak up for their planet.

James spoke to the children about his latest artwork and ambassador roles, and explained why it is so important to be a Force for Nature in the lead up to National Tree Week.

Trees and hedgerows are some of the most powerful tools we have as we work together to tackle the climate and nature crises, and by empowering other young people James is making an amazing impact.’

James said: “I’m proud to have been selected by the Prime Minister’s Office to be a COP26 ambassador and to continue my role as an ambassador for the Tree Council, by inspiring children through my artwork to be a Force for Nature.”

Headteacher Amy Ross said: “It is an absolute privilege to be able to work with James and I know that our children felt so inspired by the work he is currently doing.

“In school, we are so excited to have the opportunity to plant trees and hedgerows from The Tree Council as our children are real advocates for wanting to do everything they can to help our planet.”

An inspirational young artist who studied at Nidderdale High School James, 22, is making an impact this week as a COP26 Ambassador.

The former Nidderdale School has been creating artwork using recycled materials for most of the last decade.