Green achievement: Harrogate College is recognised for sustainability initiatives

Performance and Projects Coordinator, Holly Hansen-Maughan is the only further education finalist in the sustainability champion category of the Green Gown Awards..

The awards commend the exceptional green initiatives carried out by education institutions across the country, and have become established as the most prestigious recognition of sustainability best practice.

Holly said: “It’s important that we all play our part in making our environment a healthier and greener space for all. As a college, we’re committed to serving our community and that is what inspired me to instigate a cultural change.

“Over the past two years, the college has pledged to become net zero carbon, hosted climate cafes and allocated an area for gardening and planting. We’ll also be hosting the first ever Harrogate Action Climate Festival this October, which is very exciting.

“It’s great to see staff and students all coming together and making small differences every day that are contributing to a wider environmental impact.”

Danny Wild, Principal at Harrogate College said: “As North Yorkshire leads the way in becoming the first carbon negative county in England, we’re proud to be embedding green sustainable practices into the culture of the college.

“This recognition is testament to Holly and the staff and students’ passion for positive change and I’m looking forward to our upcoming events and initiatives.”