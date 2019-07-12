Great Ouseburn pupils on track with music

Children from Great Ouseburn primary have composed their own train music.

The youngsters performed it at Leeming Bar station platform and will go on to take part in an orchestral workshop in Harrogate where they will share their composition with other schoolchildren.

Where the Music Takes Us was wupported by Wensleydale Railway and funded by Arts Council England and the Liz and Terry Bramall Foundation.

Earlier in the year, the children had listened to train music by the Brazillian composer Villa Lobos and devised a dance performance with Phoenix Dance, to interpret the music.

They have also learnt about the history and geography of the historic Wensleydale Railway, and its local landscape.

Year 3 and 4 have now made up their own piece of music, which sounds like a train setting off along the line and visiting the various stations, slowing down and speeding up.

“Playing this music in a station setting really brought it to life,” said Jess Hayne, Project Coordinator.

“After a ride on a train, they then went on to Aysgarth Falls, to learn more about the beautiful landscape.”