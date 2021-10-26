Governing bodies of two Harrogate schools have requested to start an amalgamation process

The governing bodies of Grove Road Community Primary and Woodfield Community Primary wish to start an amalgamation process

Governors have requested North Yorkshire County Council to begin a consultation on amalgamation which would essentially mean that Woodfield would become part of Grove Road from September 1, 2022, with both school sites remaining open.

As part of the amalgamation there would be a “technical closure” of Woodfield Community Primary.

Governors appreciate this may cause some initial uncertainty but see it as a very positive step for both schools.

The County Council will consider this request on November 23 and, if agreed, the consultation would run through December and January.

The consultation process would include public meetings where parents and the local community will have the opportunity to hear more about the proposals and share their views.

In a joint message to parents, the chairs of governors and head teachers at both schools said: “We see this as an exciting opportunity and look forward to being able to share our plans in greater detail with you, and in the meantime, we appreciate your patience and understanding.