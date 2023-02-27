Global opera star to headline glamorous ball for Harrogate infants school's playground repairs

Harrogate businesses will join forces with parents at Oatlands Infants school for a Masked Ball on Saturday, March 11 to raise funds for Oatlands Infants Playground Fund.

The school, located on Hookstone Road has been at the heart of the Oatlands community for more than 100 years and is the largest infant school in the Harrogate area with almost 300 pupils across Reception, Year One and Year Two.

But Oatlands Infants’ headteacher, Zoe Anderson, says it’s vital children have a new, safer and more nourishing play space.

Concrete steps - It’s vital children have a new, safer and more nourishing play space at Oatlands Infants School in Harrogate.

The current play area for Years One and Two is all concrete with no green space for children to play, unlike the majority of other schools in the area.

There is also little protection against the sun, rain and wind in the heat of summer and the cold of winter.

"At Oatlands Infants, we know that having an inspirational and safe learning environment is key to helping children to thrive.

"The resurfacing of our main playground will not only encourage imaginative play but the softer material will make it safer for our pupils.

"Constructing a brighter playground will also improve the appearance of our school within the local community, welcoming future students to our school.”

Guests at the Masked Ball at the Cedar Suite at Cedar Court Hotel will enjoy a sparkling drinks reception and a performance from international opera singing sensation Emma Carrington.

The glittering event for Oatlands Infants Playground Fund will include a sumptuous three-course dinner and appearances from top local band Three Strikes and a DJ until midnight.

The event has been organised by Enchantica’s, a Harrogate theatrical events company owned by Suzie Vaughan, who has a child at the school.

There will also be the chance to win a £1,000 holiday voucher on the night, which has been generously donated by Travelgate of Harrogate as well as a whole host of fantastic raffle prizes donated by local businesses.

