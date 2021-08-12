Gifted Ripon Gramar musician reaches high GCSE grades

The exceptional results bring multi-talented Ripon Grammar School student Sam Cann, who also excels in maths and physics, one step closer to his dream of a scientific career.

“I’m chuffed to bits. Never would I have dreamed of getting so many top grades - It feels completely unreal,” said the teenager, from Sharow, near Ripon.

He will now take A-levels in maths, further maths, physics and music, with the aim of studying engineering, maths or physics at university.

The 16-year-old, who sings as well as playing violin, drums, viola and bass guitar, is a member of the prestigious North Yorkshire County Youth Orchestra, made up of some of the most advanced musicians from state and independent schools throughout the county.

In addition, he plays with the Northallerton Music Centre Symphony Orchestra, Arco Iris quartet, Thirsk Sinfonia and a local ceilidh band and has enjoyed performing at the Sage in Gateshead and at Leeds Town Hall with Scottish classical violinist Nicola Benedetti.