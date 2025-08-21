Staff and students at Harrogate Grammar School are celebrating a fantastic set of GCSE results, reflecting the commitment and resilience shown throughout the year.

The Year 11 cohort, who started their secondary education under the cloud of disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic, have risen above the challenge to produce outcomes that reflect their hard work.

The school’s students engaged in a wide range of academic and enrichment activities.

Many took part in early morning revision sessions, Saturday school, Easter revision and extensive revision sessions – and their commitment has now paid off.

This year’s results represent the schools strongest and most balanced post-pandemic performance.

A total of 82 per cent of students achieved five or more GCSE passes including English and maths.

35 per cent of all grades awarded were at the highest levels of 9-7 and the attainment gaps for disadvantaged and students with SEN reduced sharply.

These results mean that approximately 80 per cent of the cohort are expected to remain at Harrogate Grammar School as they take their next steps into Sixth Form.

Neil Renton, Headteacher at Harrogate Grammar School, said: “These results are a testament to the exceptional efforts of our students.

"They have faced significant challenges but, through resilience and hard work, they have achieved outcomes they can be truly proud of.

"Behind each grade is the unique story of each student – a story of perseverance, growth, and ambition.

"The remarkable individual achievements deserve much recognition, and we applaud every one of them.

“We also recognise the crucial role that families and colleagues have played.

"It is the partnership between home and school that continues to be the foundation of success at Harrogate Grammar School.

"We appreciate the exceptional support from parents and the brilliant efforts of our teachers.”

Mr Nik Mason, Assistant Headteacher and Director of Key Stage 4 at Harrogate Grammar School, added: “This fantastic set of results reflects the remarkable resilience and drive of our Year 11 cohort.

"From the outset, they have shown an unwavering commitment to learning, even when faced with disruption and uncertainty.

"Their success today is the result of focused effort, determination and the support of colleagues and parents.

"We are so proud of what our students have achieved.”

The school now looks forward to welcoming students into its Sixth Form and wishes all students the very best in the exciting next stage of their education.