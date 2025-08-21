GCSE Results Day 2025: Hard work and determination pay off for St Aidan’s Church of England High School students in Harrogate

Pupils and staff at St Aidan’s Church of England High School in Harrogate are celebrating an outstanding set of GCSE results, with students demonstrating exceptional academic achievement and personal resilience.

A total of 34 per cent of all grades awarded were between 9 and 7, while nearly 90 per cent of students achieved grade 4 or above in both English and maths – reflecting the high standards of teaching and learning across the school.

With attainment improving in nearly all subject areas, the upward trend from previous years is continuing.

The school is delighted to see some exceptional individual outcomes with a number of students achieving a full set of grade 8 and 9 results, placing them among the top performers nationally.

Beyond the numbers, this year’s results tell powerful stories of determination and perseverance.

Many students overcame significant personal challenges to achieve their grades, embodying the school’s values of wisdom, aspiration, and learning well together.

Mrs. Siân Dover, Headteacher at St Aidan’s Church of England High School, said: “We are absolutely delighted with this year’s GCSE results.

"Our students have worked incredibly hard and shown remarkable dedication to their studies, and these outcomes are a testament to their resilience and the unwavering support of our staff and families.

"To see so many students achieving top grades and improving across the board is truly inspiring – we couldn’t be prouder.

"We want to wish all our students the best of luck for the future, whatever path they choose.”

The Year 11 cohort are the group of students nationally who did not sit their SATS tests at the end of Year 6 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, so there is no progress measure used this year.

All measures are focused on attainment and the school is celebrating some of its highest achievement in many years.

Jane Goodwin, Chief Executive of Yorkshire Causeway Schools Trust, added: “Some of these students have been in our Trust since they started in reception at Primary school.

"To see them flourish in this way, and to be with them today as they celebrate such incredible achievements is a real privilege and embodies the huge commitment of all the staff involved as well as the students and their families.

"A wonderful well done to everyone.”