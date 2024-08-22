GCSE Results Day 2024: 'We could not be prouder of you' - Harrogate Grammar School celebrates exam success
The Year 11 students who took their exams this summer were in Year seven when the country first went into Covid lockdown and faced a further period of remote education in Year eight.
Despite the disruption in the early years of their secondary education, they embraced learning, including early morning revision sessions and even Saturday school.
Out of the cohort of 288 students, 80 per cent gained five passes including English and maths.
Almost 40 per cent of all grades were 9-7, with 25 students achieving four or more grade 9s.
Many students will now progress to the next stage in their education, with 80 per cent expected to join the school’s sixth form.
Headteacher Neil Renton said: “Congratulations and thank you to students and our community.
“You are an engaging and talented group of young people and we could not be prouder of you.
“Behind each grade is the unique story of each student – a story of resilience and perseverance.
“The remarkable individual achievements today deserve much recognition, and we applaud this success. We sincerely thank students for all their efforts.
“We fully appreciate the support that parents have provided during their children’s time with us – it is this partnership between home and school which continues to be the foundation for our success at HGS.
“We would also like to thank our teachers and staff who have worked so brilliantly to support students.
“We wish students all the very best in the exciting next stage of their education.”
