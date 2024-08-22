GCSE Results Day 2024: Ripon Grammar School pupils and teachers celebrating 'exceptional' exam success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 16-year-old, who has achieved twelve grade 9s, is among those celebrating excellent GCSE results at Ripon Grammar School.

Aspiring lawyer Nancy Manners’s clean sweep of top grades was one of a number of exceptionally high individual performances amid a strong set of overall results.

Other top performers include talented badminton player Anson Fong, 16, from Ripon, who gained 11 grade 9s and one grade 7, and Katelyn Lim, 16, from Killinghall, who achieved 11 grade 9s.

A substantial 89 per cent of all grades awarded were 9-5s (the equivalent of A*-Bs) with 53.9 per cent of all grades achieved being 9-7 (A*-As).

Pupils and teachers at Ripon Grammar School are celebrating after receiving 'exceptional' results in their GCSEs

Students from the 129-strong cohort gained a total of 463 top 9/8 (A*) grades.

On her GCSE results, Nancy said: “I couldn’t be happier.

"It was hard work but I tried to be consistent throughout the whole two years – it was a bit of a marathon.”

Recently selected to represent the Northern region in National Rowing Championships, Nancy plans to take A-levels in French, maths, English and RE and has ambitions for a career in law.

Jonathan Webb, Headteacher at Ripon Grammar School, said: “My congratulations go to all our students who have worked so hard for these results which come as the culmination of five years of academic endeavour.

“It has been a tricky few years to navigate and they have risen to the challenge.

“I wish all the students of Year 11 the best of luck with their post-16 choices, whether at Ripon Grammar School or an alternative institution.”