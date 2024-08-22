GCSE Results Day 2024: Headteacher at Harrogate's St Aidan's C of E High School 'thrilled' as successful students collect their grades
The school had some excellent individual successes, with nearly 20 per cent of students gaining grade 7s and above (the old grade A pass).
The number of students gaining a standard pass in both English and maths has increased from last year, and many pupils outperformed their targets in a host of subjects.
Headteacher Siân Dover said: “The work that students and staff have put in and the support from all the parents and carers has really paid off.
“The results the school has achieved is very well deserved. We are thrilled for all our young people as they move on to the next stage of their education.”
She added: “This is a very proud day for the school and we wish to thank both parents and staff for the support, commitment and dedication to the students at St Aidan’s.”
