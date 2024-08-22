Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff and students at St Aidan’s C of E High School are celebrating a “fantastic” set of GCSE results.

The school had some excellent individual successes, with nearly 20 per cent of students gaining grade 7s and above (the old grade A pass).

The number of students gaining a standard pass in both English and maths has increased from last year, and many pupils outperformed their targets in a host of subjects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher Siân Dover said: “The work that students and staff have put in and the support from all the parents and carers has really paid off.

Students at St Aidan's C of E High School collect their results

“The results the school has achieved is very well deserved. We are thrilled for all our young people as they move on to the next stage of their education.”

She added: “This is a very proud day for the school and we wish to thank both parents and staff for the support, commitment and dedication to the students at St Aidan’s.”