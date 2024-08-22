GCSE RESULTS DAY 2024: Harrogate Ladies’ College pupils celebrate exam success with ‘outstanding’ grades

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate Ladies’ College is celebrating outstanding grades across a wide range of subjects as GCSE results were revealed this morning.

A total of 88 per cent of all Physics grades were top 9-7 grades, 85 per cent of pupils studying foreign languages obtained a 9-7 grade, while there were strong results across science and creative arts, with 72 per cent of pupils achieving 9-7 grades in Biology, Chemistry and Textiles.

Among those pupils’ who shone across a broad range of subjects is Tilly Reid, who achieved a clean sweep of 9-7 grades, including 9s in Spanish, French, Geography and English Literature.

Tilly said: “I am so happy with my results.

“All the teachers here have been so supportive and helpful.

“It’s great to have an opportunity to celebrate with my friends, and I can’t wait to come back to school to start Sixth Form in September.

“My family has such a great connection to the school with my mum and sibling both attending school here.

"It’s great to be following in their footsteps.”

The hard work also paid off for twins Alexa and Ava Turner, who recorded a combined 18 top level 9-7 GCSE grades.

Alexa said: “We’ve both worked really hard to get our results.

“We talk a lot and help each other out – Ava’s successes are my successes and vice versa.

“Having a twin is really special, and I’m very proud of both of us.”

Phoebe Turner achieved nine 9-7 grades, highlighted by 9s in Textiles and PE.

She said: “I am absolutely delighted with my results.

“I’ve worked really hard to get 9s in Textiles and PE and I am so excited to return to Harrogate Ladies’ College in September as a Sixth Form student.

“All the teachers here are so supportive and they’ve helped me so much to get where I am today.”

Also among those celebrating today is Anya Soranaraksopon, who recorded six 9s including Maths, Further Maths, Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

Mrs Sylvia Brett, Principle at Harrogate Ladies’ College, said the results across a broad range of subjects highlighted the ethos of the school.

She said: “We are passionate about each pupil at Harrogate Ladies’ College forging their own path, and these results across diverse subjects are testament to the pupils’ desire to try different things and find their passion.

“To have a number of girls achieve excellent marks across a wide variety of subjects is fantastic to see.

“Our teachers’ commitment to the pupils is second-to-none, and I am very proud of their continued efforts to ensure our pupils are lifelong learners.”