GCSE Results Day 2024: Harrogate headteacher praises achievements of students in exams despite challenges faced
During the morning, students shared their successes with their friends, families and teachers as the weeks of anticipation and nerves quickly turned to joy and celebration with the opening of the all-important envelope.
Mr Tim Milburn, Headteacher at Rossett School, is especially proud of their achievements considering all the challenges this cohort have faced during their secondary education.
He said: “During the last five years, Year 11 students here and across the country have had significant periods of their secondary education disrupted.
"They had a curtailed Year 7, spending at third of their formative year learning at home.
"Two further periods of school closure occurred in Year 8 and during Year 10, students lost days to teacher strikes, the Queen’s funeral and the King’s Coronation.
"The results we have seen have been impressive and testament to the resilience, commitment and determination shown by the Year 11 students.
“It has been such a privilege to share these important moments with our students and their families.
"Having seen them work so hard we are delighted to see their efforts rewarded.
“With these results, our students will now have choices about their post-16 career.
"They also take with them the wonderful character they have shown over the last five years.
"We wish all our student’s great success in their next steps and look forward to seeing many of them return to our Sixth Form in September to begin Year 12 with us.”
