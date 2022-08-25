GCSE Results Day 2022: St Aidan's Church of England High School in Harrogate celebrate a bumper year of results

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The results have seen students achieve remarkably well and their progress is well over and above expectations.

Chris Ives, Acting Headteacher, said: ''These results are testament to the fantastic group of students we have had in Year 11.

"For the last two years they have not only had to embrace the demands of their GCSE courses, but also handle the uncertainty and pressures of the pandemic.

St Aidan's Church of England High School students and teachers are celebrating some excellent GCSE results

“We are immensely proud of each and every one of them as they have been there and supported one another through a great deal.

"After not being able to have students pick up their results up in person for the last two years, it is amazing to see them celebrate together as a community today.

“Our staff have also given so much of their time to help and support these young people – using their knowledge and expertise in their subjects, and providing assurance and guidance through an examination process that these students will not have seen their peers go through over the last few years.

“The support we have all felt from our parents and carers has also been incredibly heartening.”

A large number of students will be returning to the school’s Associated Sixth Form in September.

Mr Ives added: “Today is a milestone for our students, and starts the next exciting phase of their education.