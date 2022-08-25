GCSE Results Day 2022: St Aidan's Church of England High School in Harrogate celebrate a bumper year of results
St Aidan's Church of England High School students are celebrating after producing a fabulous set of results in their GCSE examinations.
The results have seen students achieve remarkably well and their progress is well over and above expectations.
Chris Ives, Acting Headteacher, said: ''These results are testament to the fantastic group of students we have had in Year 11.
"For the last two years they have not only had to embrace the demands of their GCSE courses, but also handle the uncertainty and pressures of the pandemic.
“We are immensely proud of each and every one of them as they have been there and supported one another through a great deal.
"After not being able to have students pick up their results up in person for the last two years, it is amazing to see them celebrate together as a community today.
“Our staff have also given so much of their time to help and support these young people – using their knowledge and expertise in their subjects, and providing assurance and guidance through an examination process that these students will not have seen their peers go through over the last few years.
“The support we have all felt from our parents and carers has also been incredibly heartening.”
A large number of students will be returning to the school’s Associated Sixth Form in September.
Mr Ives added: “Today is a milestone for our students, and starts the next exciting phase of their education.
“We are delighted that we will be seeing so many of faces returning in September – and wish every member of the class of 2022 the very best for their future.”