GCSE Results Day 2022: Nidderdale High School celebrate excellent results
Nidderdale High School is celebrating the success of their Year 11 students as they collect exam results in a range GCSE and BTEC subjects.
As well as the challenges that all students have faced as a result of the Covid pandemic, many students have overcome difficult personal circumstances to achieve their personal best.
Across the full range of subjects, one third of all students achieved at least one top grade 7-9.
Amongst the many students celebrating excellent results are:
- Jeevan Shergill who achieved 11 GCSEs all graded 7-9
- Martha Wood with 11 GCSEs including 10 at grades 7-9
- Ethan May achieved grades 7-9 in 9 of his 11 GCSEs
- Elspeth Raw and Dylan Sawyer both achieved 8 grades 7-9
All students are now planning their next steps which include A Levels at Harrogate and Ripon sixth forms, sports scholarships, high quality apprenticeships and college places in Harrogate, York and Askham Bryan.
Kath Jordan, Headteacher at Nidderdale High School, said: “It is difficult to put into words just how challenging the past few years have been for this year group, from choosing their options during live online lessons, to returning to school with limited movement around the building, weekly lateral flow tests, disruption to internal mock exams and periods of absence for students and staff.
“This coupled with the uncertainty about what would be tested, how much information would be released to support preparation and how exams would be graded, has required the very highest levels of determination, resilience, flexibility and commitment from students.
"It has also seen exceptional levels of support from staff and families.
"We are proud of everything our school community has done to overcome the many obstacles and ensure success for our students and help them to take their next steps towards their future studies and careers.
"Many of our Year 11s have been role models for the kindness and respect that is so important to who we are as a school.
"We hope that they have felt that both when things are going right and in times of difficulty, we have been there for them and now we wish them all the very best for their future.”