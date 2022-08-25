GCSE Results Day 2022: Harrogate Ladies' College celebrate record breaking results

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of top 9-7 grades (equivalent of A**-A previously), increased to 64 per cent, with 24 per cent of all grades at the highest possible grade 9.

There were successes across a wide range of subjects with six separate subjects achieving a clean sweep of 9-7 grades.

Last week the school unveiled a particularly impressive set of A level results with top grades in sciences and maths.

Ilene Andisheh-Tadbir (left) and Bea Nolan (right) of Harrogate Ladies' College celebrating some excellent GCSE results

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sylvia Brett, Principal of Harrogate Ladies’ College, is extremely proud of what all the pupils have managed to achieve.

She said: “Once again these are a fantastic set of results which reflect our talented and hard-working pupils.

"These are the highest set of grades we have seen since the new national grades were introduced five years ago, and we have incredible success across a huge range of subjects including languages, creative arts and sciences.

“I was particularly pleased to see how well the girls have performed in the sciences, but equally that pupils who opted for languages and humanities have performed so well.

Principal of Harrogate Ladies' College Mrs Sylvia Brett with students celebrating some excellent GCSE results

"They should all be very proud of their success.”

Among those celebrating is Ilene Andisheh-Tadbir who achieved an impresive seven grade 9s and four grade 8s.

She said: “I’m thrilled with my results and feel overjoyed at the thought of coming back to school in a few weeks to start my A levels and then think about university choices.

"I’m really, really pleased with the results.”

Other pupils enjoying success include Beatrice Nolan, from Ilkley, who achieved five grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 7.