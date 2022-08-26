GCSE Results Day 2022: Harrogate headteacher praises students for remarkable achievement

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Woodcock said the results were not just about the high achievers but also the “many, many individual success stories” that were not all measured in academic outcomes.

Ms Woodcock said: “Each student has had their own individual experience of working towards their GCSEs through the pandemic.

"They have had to be self-disciplined, deal with anxieties, and rebuild their resilience.

Students of Rossett School celebrate their GCSE results

"Some have also had to navigate bereavement, personal medical challenges and changes in family circumstances.

"And yet, they returned to school and exam preparation with real commitment for study and for being involved in wider activities such as the Duke of Edinburgh scheme, clubs and competitions.

"We are unbelievably proud of them all.”

Rossett’s results are significantly higher than the national average at all key attainment measures, including at grades 7+.

Among the individual academic successes were Yael Braunstein and George Papadopoullos, whose outstanding results place them in the top 0.1 per cent in the country.

Yael achieved grade 9 in an incredible 13 subjects, one of which she took in Year 9 and one in Year 10.

George, meanwhile, was celebrating ten grade 9s, one of which he sat in Year 10.

Patrick Fleming is delighted to be returning to Rossett Sixth Form next year to study Maths, Physics, Computer Science and Further Maths after achieving grade 9s and 8s in all his GCSEs.

Lucie Cliff gained four grade 9s, four 8s and one 6, and will be taking A Levels in Biology, Chemistry and Psychology on her way to her ambition of studying medicine at university.

Peter Saunders, Deputy Head at Rosset School who is in charge of quality of education, said: “This year’s fantastic results fulfil the school’s aim of ‘Success for Everyone’, which we achieve through the strength of our tailored curriculum that allows students to develop their own individual strengths and talents.

“We are absolutely delighted for all our students.

“Their achievements in the light of the particular impact of Covid on their studies makes their results today all the more remarkable.”

There are still a small number of places available for external students to join Year 12 in September.