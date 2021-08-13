GCSE results celebrated at Boroughbridge High

In these unprecedented times, throughout two periods of lockdown, students quickly adapted to the challenges of remote learning and maintained their focus through assessments on their return, explained a spokesman.

Headteacher Kathryn Stephenson said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to congratulate students on their excellent achievements and we are very proud of the way in which they have approached the challenges of the last 18 months, showing great resilience throughout.

“Along with their results, the skills that they have developed in these challenging circumstances will ensure their continued success.

“The results also reflect the commitment of the staff team, who have worked tirelessly, and the continued support of our parents, carers and governors.

“We are delighted that our students are now able to move confidently into further study, apprenticeships and employment and we wish them well for the future.”

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.

The motivation of these students was such that many of them stayed on at school to complete National Citizen Service.