Former Harrogate Ladies' College student to host special drama workshop

Former head girl Amelia Braithwaite is set to return to her former school to inspire the next generation of pupils to take to the stage

Former head girl Amelia Braithwaite, from Harrogate, is studying at the world famous London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

She will return to Harrogate Ladies' College to re-enact scenes from Macbeth for English pupils in a special drama workshop.

Amelia left the school last year but is keen to share her love of English and drama inspired by her teachers.

Head of English, Mrs Teresa Long, said Amelia was an exceptional student who jumped at the chance to come back to the school.

"I have been teaching Amelia since year seven and she definitely struggled because of her dyslexia but she went on to achieve GCSE grade eight in both English Language and English Literature.

"This was down to sheer hard work and determination.

"She went on to achieve an A at A level and she has been on a remarkable journey through the school."

The year 11 pupils are currently studying Macbeth as part of their curriculum.

Amelia, who also writes rap and poetry, said she was thrilled to be asked back to the school.

She said: "I am loving my acting course, it's very hard work but I wanted to tell people how great it is to study the arts."

Principle Sylvia Brett said Amelia's promise and ambition had been apparent from a young age.