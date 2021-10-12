Forest school bids for Futures cash

The housebuilder is backing school to be a prize winner at a special event later this year, where cash awards of £100,000, £50,000 or £20,000 will be made to those with the most online votes.

Michelle Farr, Headteacher said: “We’re so proud to be chosen as a regional finalist and it’s given everyone a massive boost.

“The last 18 months have been extremely challenging for schools across the UK, including ourselves, so we’d really appreciate if people would get behind us and start voting.

“If we could win any of the top three cash awards then it would make a massive difference to our pupils.”

The Headteacher added: “We are a specialist school in Knaresborough for pupils with special educational needs, including autism, learning and communication difficulties, physical disabilities and ADHD.

“Our goal is to redevelop our outdoor play and sports facilities by installing a multi-use games area with a wheelchair accessible pathway.

“This all-weather area will be used as an extension to our playground for afterschool clubs as well as for outdoor teaching, with shade and seats.

“Our improved facility will also provide a venue to host competitive sports against other special schools - a rare opportunity for our pupils yet very beneficial in building confidence and independence.”

Building Futures is delivered through the Persimmon Charitable Foundation in partnership with Team GB, the British Olympic Association.

Through Building Futures, a total of 128 grants of £1,000 have been awarded to groups supporting sport, education and arts and health across Persimmon’s 31 regional businesses and its head office.

Online voting opens on Monday October 11 and runs until midnight on November 19.