Fond farewell to popular figure at Harrogate school as new headteacher is revealed after 'robust process'

Western Primary School has made the announcement as current Head Tim Broad gets set to retire to focus on new adventures.

Well-respected and popular, Mr Broad became the acting head in January 2020 before his eventual appointment in 2021.

He has worked hard over many years, to continually improve this Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ school.

Prior to this, Mr Broad had worked as a teacher, phase leader and Deputy Head at the school since 1999.

Mr Broad said: “I feel very proud and privileged to have had the opportunity to lead this fantastic school.

"I have very mixed emotions on retirement but feel it is the right time for me, my family and the school.

"I have been lucky enough to work with some incredibly talented colleagues over many years, both at Western and within our Trust.

"I am grateful for their support and for their sustained contribution to our pursuit of excellence for pupils and families.”

Located on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate, Western Primary School is a founding member of Red Kite Learning Trust, a multi-academy trust of 14 schools across North and West Yorkshire.

The Trust’s CEO, Richard Sheriff, paid tribute to Mr Broad.

“We are indebted to Tim Broad for leading Western through some of the most challenging years any of us have faced,” said Mr Sheriff.

"He has led his wonderful team with skill and moral purpose, ensuring Western has become even stronger.”

Following a robust recruitment process involving Trustees, Governors, Senior Leaders, parents and pupils, a new Headteacher, Mrs Johanna Slack, has been appointed to take over from September.

Mrs Slack has a wealth of experience working across all year groups from Nursery to Year 6.

She has led both Local Authority and Academy schools and is the current Headteacher at Tang Hall Primary School in York, which recently achieved a successful Ofsted outcome.