'Fantastic' effort by federation of Harrogate village schools where every pupil gets a say in decisions

The head of a federation of Harrogate village schools has said it is important all pupils are given the opportunity to be listened to when making decisions that affect them in school.

The Executive Headteacher of Ripley Endowed CE, Beckwithshaw and Kettlesing Schools said every pupil in the three village schools in North Yorkshire had taken on a pivotal role in prompting a host of different issues ranging from protecting the environment to supporting the use of modern technology in the classroom.

"It is important all pupils are given the opportunity to be listened to when making decisions that affect them in school,” said Miss Victoria Kirkman.

“Instead of having merely a ‘selection’ of pupils for a leadership group, we felt it vital that all pupils were involved in the shaping of an outstanding school experience.

Success for Harrogate village schools - Keeping the school environment green and clean are pupils Kelsey and Dennis Haighton with executive headteacher Victoria Kirkman. (Picture contributed)

“All pupils are then invested in the success of their school and have the ability to make real change happen.

"The initiative has also given them opportunities to develop their sense of responsibility.”

The aim was to nurture youngsters’ sense of responsibility and develop their teamwork and leadership skills.

Miss Kirkman said: “Our pupils begin learning leadership skills as early as reception classes.

Unlocking pupils' potential - Alfie Wilkinson plays with Dotty Walker and Dylan-Lloyd Clarke in the playground of Beckwithshaw Community Primary School, Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

"We want them to flourish throughout their lives and be courageous advocates.

"All our pupils in the federation are now pupil leaders helping to create a positive and inclusive school culture for all regardless of age, need or ability.”

As the end of the year nears, staff and pupils at the schools have had a lot to celebrate in 2023.

Earlier this year, Ripley Endowed Church of England Primary School received a good rating from Ofsted inspectors, while in July, Beckwithshaw Primary School also achieved a good Ofsted grading - just 19 months after found to be failing.

Ofsted Inspectors praised the school for its “rapid improvements”, especially the staff for working “swiftly and tirelessly” to bring great improvements to the school.