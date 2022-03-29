Famous colliery brass band to perform at Harrogate school’s Songs of Praise service

Being held at 6.30pm on Sunday, April 3 in Ashville College’s Soothill Hall auditorium, the special Songs of Praise service of hymns, readings and musical items will feature the Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band, Ashville Singers, Elmfield Singers, and Junior Choir.

As well as enabling the Ashville College community of pupils, parents, staff and alumni to come together, the service will also be an opportunity to celebrate the ministry of College Chaplain, The Rev Dr David Barker, who leaves Ashville at the end of the term after 13 years. Members of the Nidd Valley Circuit of Methodist churches have also been invited.

Anna Wilby, Deputy Head: Co-Curricular, said: “After a gap of three years, we are delighted to be once again staging our popular Songs of Praise service, and it’s great to be welcoming back the Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band.

“The Songs of Praise service is always a wonderful way to mark the final week of the Spring Term and prepare the way for Easter. All the singers – pupils and teachers – are really looking forward to performing in public again, and in conjunction with one of the country’s best-known colliery brass bands.

“And this year’s service will be particularly poignant, as it will be led for the last time by the Rev Dr David Barker, who has been a leading figure at Ashville College for more than a decade, and colleague and friend to many.”

A retiring collection will be held for those who wish to donate, in aid of the British Red Cross and its humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

For more information about Ashville College, please visit www.ashville.co.uk