Explorers of the future leading the way at Nidderdale High School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Recently seven of the school's most intrepid NiddVenture adventurers set off on the trip of a lifetime for a Winter Skills training weekend in the Cairngorms.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glenmore Lodge is Scotland’s National Outdoor Training Centre providing training at the highest levels including for other Outdoor Education instructors. The school was privileged to be able to use the centre accommodation, facilities and support / safety network because the school's NiddVenture tutor, Heather Tuffs also does some work as an instructor at the centre.

The activities undertaken by the students are not often available to school age children and they certainly made the most of every opportunity. From ascending and descending in deep snow, to walking on ice and learning winter mountain safety techniques, to snowball fights and the Team Nidd Winter Olympics - personal achievement, pushing beyond your comfort zone and lots of fun were firmly on the agenda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team member Dulcie said, 'I absolutely loved being in the Cairngorms and it taught me that you often have to get out of your comfort zone in order to get the best experience possible.'

On the way

Jack, now in his final year at Nidderdale, said, 'The scenery and beauty of the Cairngorms is unmatched. From the towering peaks of the Cairngorm mountains that we climbed, to the beauty of the trees on our evening walks. This trip has made me see the amazing places that the national park has to offer and has offered me a chance to work with one of the most amazing teams that you could ever want to have by your side.'

Team member Ellie described how the whole team felt at the end of the trip, 'It's the most magical, unforgettable experience I've ever had. I can't put it into words how amazing it was.'

One of the trip parents said, ‘my daughter still has the twinkle in her eye now. I know from personal experience how transformational these kinds of adventures can be for young people. I am sure youngsters from Team Nidd will take the resilience, skills and memories from this trip forward with them through their whole lives.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Kath Jordan explained that part of the school’s unique curriculum offer includes a range of outdoor education experiences through NiddVenture. From Year 7 Hill walks, GCSE climbing and termly reward trips, to bespoke programmes supporting individual students and a schedule of pharmacy and grocery deliveries to elderly residents on the NiddVenture fleet of bikes, the school aims to allow as many students as possible to experience some element of the outdoor programme.

Battling through

The recent winter skills trip to Scotland and the annual week long expedition to the remote Scottish Island of Eigg are highly prized adventures that only a small number of students are lucky enough to experience.

Expedition leader Heather Tuffs said, ‘What a special trip to share with these students. I am very grateful to have been given the opportunity to turn a vision into reality. It's an absolute pleasure spending time with such a committed, caring & enthused group of young people. They have taught me a great deal on this trip too and it's a great joy to see them growing as adventurers and valuing all the life enhancing opportunities available to them. They demonstrated teamwork at its very best throughout the whole trip and it was recognised very quickly wherever we went, which certainly says something about them as a team’.