Excited St Cuthbert’s pupils thrive with Commando Joe’s unique lifeskill sessions in Pateley Bridge

By Natasha Audsley
Published 9th Feb 2024, 15:31 GMT

A unique approach to learning has been integrated into the curriculum at St Cuthbert’s Primary School in Pateley Bridge - one which has children looking forward to school each week.

Commando Joe, recognised as a leading expert in building character, confidence and self-worth in young people, has given pupils at Pateley Bridge a reason to communicate, and stay calm under pressure.

The sessions, which aim to build resilience in young people, talk openly about life-skills, and how to thrive in the challenging and changing world.

The pupils were fully engaged and well-behaved from start to finish despite the physicality of the sessions.

The primary school recognises the sessions as building character, self-worth, and confidence in their pupils.

The primary school recognises the sessions as building character, self-worth, and confidence in their pupils. Photo: Natasha Audsley

The teachers said the children look forward to the sessions so much each week they can often be disappointed if there is a change to their schedule.

The teachers said the children look forward to the sessions so much each week they can often be disappointed if there is a change to their schedule. Photo: Natasha Audsley

Pupils are eager to answer questions about the benefits of the training and the strengths they gain with each task.

Pupils are eager to answer questions about the benefits of the training and the strengths they gain with each task. Photo: Natasha Audsley

Although they are often mixed teams, the class was more than happy to form a classic 'girls against boys' approach for the day.

Although they are often mixed teams, the class was more than happy to form a classic 'girls against boys' approach for the day. Photo: Natasha Audsley

