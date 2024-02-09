A unique approach to learning has been integrated into the curriculum at St Cuthbert’s Primary School in Pateley Bridge - one which has children looking forward to school each week.

Commando Joe, recognised as a leading expert in building character, confidence and self-worth in young people, has given pupils at Pateley Bridge a reason to communicate, and stay calm under pressure.

The sessions, which aim to build resilience in young people, talk openly about life-skills, and how to thrive in the challenging and changing world.

The pupils were fully engaged and well-behaved from start to finish despite the physicality of the sessions.

Take a look at St Cuthbert’s school children having the time of their lives in this week’s Commando Joe sessions.

