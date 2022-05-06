Ex pupil drives home delivery lesson

Stevland, now managing director of the company’s transport division, talked to around 30 three to five-year-olds at Boroughbridge Primary School about how almost all the food the children eat at home has been carried on a lorry.

And he explained that each Reed Boardall vehicle delivers enough food to fill 400 cars each time it goes to a depot or supermarket.

Stevland said: “As a local business, we believe it’s vital that we give back to the local community whenever we can, particularly as so many of the children’s parents work at our Boroughbridge site either in the warehouse or as drivers and, indeed, we’re currently recruiting for many more.

“As a former pupil myself, I was particularly pleased to be able to help the children’s learning by explaining more about how their food makes its journey from farm to food processor and on to the supermarkets before it reaches their table.”

One of the largest temperature controlled food distribution businesses in the UK, Reed Boardall stores and delivers frozen food from manufacturers across Britain, Europe and further afield to all the UK’s best-known supermarkets.

With a fleet of 196 vehicles operating 24 hours a day, year round, it delivers 12,000 pallets of frozen food daily for its clients as well as providing a range of complementary services including ancillary blast freezing, picking and packing.

The company employs almost 800 staff at its single site in Boroughbridge