‘Everyone is looked after, heard and celebrated’: Harrogate district specialist school rated ‘outstanding’ following recent inspection

A specialist school in the Harrogate district is celebrating after being rated ‘outstanding’ across all areas in its latest inspection.

St John’s Catholic Specialist School in Wetherby has been rated ‘outstanding’ following a recent Catholic Schools Inspectorate visit who praised its ‘exemplary’ pastoral care.

In their report, inspectors also noted that the school placed religious education ‘at the core of the whole school curriculum’.

They added: “The headteacher, governors, chaplain, senior leaders and staff have a vocational commitment to the mission of the school, ensuring that everyone in this specialist community is looked after, heard, celebrated and enabled to use their personal gifts to the full.”

Inspectors noted that students at St John’s Catholic Specialist School are enthusiastic in embracing the school’s Catholic life because ‘they are encouraged to be active participants in its mission as a community working together to communicate, learn enjoy and achieve’.

Pupils were also praised for their ‘exemplary behaviour’ and want to work hard ‘because they are motivated by an overriding sense of purpose and personal joy’.

The school, the report said, is an ‘inclusive, happy and welcoming Catholic environment that embraces those of all faiths and none’.

The report added: “The headteacher, leaders, chaplain, governors and coordinator share a vocational commitment to ensuring that Catholic life and mission is lived through nurturing the faith of Catholic students and the beliefs of all others, thereby promoting the bishop’s vision of inclusive specialism.”

Teaching at St John’s Catholic Specialist School, inspectors said ‘is the abundance of specialist personal attention that enables students to flourish.

It also stated that students’ work is of the highest standard, appropriate to their age and stage of ability, and that classrooms were described as ‘an oasis of calm and careful progress’.

The religious education curriculum was, inspectors found ‘searching, motivational and joyful’.

Kevin Harrington, Headteacher at St John’s Catholic Specialist School, said: “We are a Catholic school whose mission is to recognise and develop the entire potential of every person and a community where our values reflect the ideals of the life and teachings of Christ.

"Faith and spirituality are incredibly important to us here at St John’s and we are thrilled to have been graded as outstanding by the Catholic Schools Inspectorate.”

St John’s Catholic Specialist School is a day and residential school supporting hearing impaired pupils and young people with sensory and physical impairments.

For more information about St John’s Catholic Specialist School, visit https://www.stjohns.org.uk/