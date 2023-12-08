'Everyone deserves a place to thrive no matter what their differences are': Nidderdale student awarded Wilfrid’s Star

A St Wilfrid’s Star has been awarded to a student for achieving more than 100 hours of volunteer work where he supported people with disabilities.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Young Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Harry Wilkinson at the ceremony, which took place at Ripon Cathedral.

Harry, 15, who goes to Upper Nidderdale High School and Community College in Pateley Bridge, volunteered at ZEN Sensory, an award-winning wellness centre in Harrogate offering therapeutic sensory experiences for all ages and abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry took on more than 100 hours in just a few months while juggling school work and sacrificing weekends to benefit the lives of others, among which he has enjoyed learning, and thriving, while developing his own key skills.

Nidderdale student Harry Wilkinson nominated for the Volunteer of the Year 2023.

Harry said: “I did over 100 hours at ZEN Sensory and enjoyed every minute.

“Serving customers and helping out where it's needed.

“It's aimed towards people with disabilities, but the centre is much more.

“It's where people can stay and experience the sensory rooms.

St Wilfrid's Star awarded to Harry Wilkinson for the Volunteer of the Year.

“I had no idea I would win the star.

“I just like to help people who have struggles where I can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There aren’t many places where young people who struggle can go.

“I enjoy making sure all young people have a say.

“Everyone deserves a place to thrive no matter what their differences are.

“ZEN has got everything you need.”

Over a period of just three months, Harry sacrificed his spare time, which has led to paid work.

Now, he continues to gain understanding in what he has called “an uplifting experience”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I got to meet a lot of people and learnt how other people’s experiences are different.

“I also got good support too during the process.

“It was over three months, alongside school work and weekends.

“It gave me an understanding of how to benefit the often challenging lives of others, and a good perspective.

“It’s an uplifting experience.