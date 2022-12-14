Eight hundred Harrogate pupils at Ripon Cathedral for school’s annual Advent Service
A Harrogate school has held its annual Advent Service at Ripon Cathedral attended by more than 800 pupils, teachers, parents and governors.
The event, one of the highlights of Ashville College’s festive calendar, featured a host of traditional carols and other less well-known compositions performed by the Ashville Singers, Elmfield Singers and Junior Choir, along with readings by College Head Rhiannon Wilkinson, Chair of Governors Jamie Search, and head pupils from both the senior and prep schools.
The service - which was led by Canon Wendy Wilby, mother of Ashville’s Deputy Head (Co-Curricular), and Anna Wilby, who conducted the musicians and singers, and arranged one of the songs.
The service ended with a rousing rendition of O Come, all ye Faithful inside the cathedral.
Founded in 1877, Ashville College is a leading independent day and boarding school for boys and girls aged two-18 years.
More information is available at www.ashville.co.uk/