Education training experts support suicide prevention in schools on Samaritans’ 24/7 day

In recognition of Samaritans' 24/7 awareness day, leading e-learning company High Speed Training is highlighting the importance of equipping children and young people with the knowledge to support others in crisis.

The call comes as the government announces that suicide prevention will be a compulsory part of the school curriculum, a landmark victory for the " 3 Dads Walking" campaign. The three fathers, who each tragically lost a daughter to suicide, have campaigned to ensure all young people learn about mental health and suicide prevention in a safe and supportive school environment. Their efforts have resulted in a historic change to the Relationships, Sex and Health Education (RSHE) curriculum in England.

Dr. Richard Anderson, Head of Learning & Development at High Speed Training, said: “On Samaritans' 24/7 Day, we are reminded of the power of conversation and the importance of being there for one another. This new curriculum will empower young people to have open and honest conversations about mental health, and it is vital to support schools, teachers, and parents in this crucial endeavour.”

Knowing how to talk to someone who is suicidal can be daunting, but it is a skill that can be learned. Key advice includes knowing your resources, such as Samaritans, creating a safe & private space to talk, not being afraid to ask and express concern directly, and actively listening without judgment.

Dr. Anderson continues: "The reasons a young person may experience suicidal thoughts are incredibly complex. In school, they face immense pressure to fit in, excel academically, and make life-defining decisions, often alongside pressures at home or with friends. It's easy to see how they can feel overwhelmed.

“That is why access to support and resources is paramount. Educating students on risk factors, showing them where to turn for help, and teaching them how to notice and respond if a peer is struggling are crucial, life-saving skills. By raising awareness and encouraging open, honest discussion, we can break down the stigma, reduce risk, and ultimately, save lives."

The new curriculum guidance will be available for schools to implement from September this year, and will be mandatory from September 2026. This move is a significant step towards a future where young people feel able to talk about their mental health and seek help when they need it.

Samaritans' 24/7 Day highlights the charity's round-the-clock support for anyone who may be struggling. Their helpline is always open, providing a confidential and non-judgmental listening ear.