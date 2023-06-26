Drivers ignoring Harrogate pupils' pleas over air pollution near their school

A year after first raising the issues, pupils at Starbeck Primary Academy – backed by their headteacher and local residents – are urging drivers to turn their engines off if they are waiting at the local level crossings, to tackle air pollution.

As part of the appeal, youngsters have taken part in a competition, organised by Starbeck Residents' Association, to design a banner asking motorists to "Stop Idling" to be displayed near Starbeck railway station.

Garry de Castro-Morland, Headteacher at Starbeck Primary Academy, said: "This is a vital topic that we continue to discuss with our pupils and work closely with the community to tackle.

Banner design - Winning pupil Freya, middle, and Lily, runner-up, pictured left, at Starbeck Primary Academy with Chris Watt of Starbeck Residents Association who are urging drivers to turn their engines off if they are waiting at the local level crossings, to tackle air pollution.

"Northern Star Academies Trust is a highly active green trust - our Sustainability and Climate Strategy ensures that all schools in our trust, including Starbeck, are at the forefront of developing an innovative curriculum offer which embeds green issues within it but also has a positive impact on our local and wider communities."

The school worked with the SRA last year on a educational campaign, supported by Starbeck in Bloom and Zero Carbon Harrogate, which resulted in North Yorkshire Council to erecting signage urging waiting vehicles to turn off their engines while waiting at the crossing.

Sadly, 12 months later, the issue has far from gone away.

Chris Watt, Chair of the Starbeck Residents' Association, said: "Pupils and members of the public using Starbeck High Street are being subjected to unnecessary air pollution which could be improved if drivers simply turned off their engines while waiting at the level crossing.

"We were delighted by the passion that the students showed last year when we worked with them on this issue, so wanted to repeat that, but in a way that would have a more lasting impact.”