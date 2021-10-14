Did you take part in the Harrogate District Walk to School Day? See if you can spot yourself in these photographs

Instead of their usual drive to school, pupils and their families left the car at home and were encouraged to walk, cycle or take public transport in an event that has proved to be a growing success as 44 primary and secondary schools signed up and took part in the initiative to help tackle climate change.
1. Harrogate District Walk to School Day
Ashville College pupils arriving at school
2. Harrogate District Walk to School Day
Oatlands Infant School in Harrogate with Lisa McKiddie from Zero Carbon Harrogate (left) and Headteacher Zoe Anderson (right)
3. Harrogate District Walk to School Day
St Joseph's School in Harrogate with MP Andrew Jones
4. Harrogate District Walk to School Day
Ashville College pupils in Harrogate with Headteacher Rhiannon Wilkinson (back left), Teacher Brian McHugh (back centre) and Molly Fetherston from Zero Carbon Harrogate (back right)