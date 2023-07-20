News you can trust since 1836
Dacre Braithewaite Primary School’s Coronation chair sits in The Tower of London as winner of nationwide competition

Dacre Braithwaite Primary School gained national acclaim after being chosen as one of 15 winners out of the 1,500 schools who entered ‘The Tower of London Schools Coronation Competition’ to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 20th Jul 2023, 14:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 14:08 BST

Dacre Braithwaite Primary School’s vibrant chair design created by their ‘Coronation Art Club’ formed by students in years 2-6 has been selected from 1,500 entries as a winner in a nationwide competition and now sits in The Tower of London.

Mrs Jo Dobbs, Headteacher at Dacre Braithwaite, said: “We looked at what values were important to the school, what values were important to King and country, they did all the research themselves.

“The children were inspired by King Charles’ first Christmas speech – ‘It is a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to shine a light in the world around them.’

Dacre Braithwaite Primary School's winning chair sitting proudly outside the Tower of LondonDacre Braithwaite Primary School's winning chair sitting proudly outside the Tower of London
“The sun’s rays beam down over the four UK nations, highlighting the values supported by the King: championing young people; environmental conservation and sustainable farming.

“The bee is the school’s symbol and the crown represents the King.

“It was clear that their thoughtful design stood out to judges amongst the other chairs that were also designed by students from across the country.”

The bench was brought to life in collaboration with artist Jenny Leonard who is a community-driven commission artist, specialising in murals and art trails.

The children who designed the chair travelled to London as part of their prize to see their chair unveiled and after that they had a VIP tour of the Crown Jewels.

