Dacre Braithwaite Primary School’s vibrant chair design created by their ‘Coronation Art Club’ formed by students in years 2-6 has been selected from 1,500 entries as a winner in a nationwide competition and now sits in The Tower of London.

Mrs Jo Dobbs, Headteacher at Dacre Braithwaite, said: “We looked at what values were important to the school, what values were important to King and country, they did all the research themselves.

“The children were inspired by King Charles’ first Christmas speech – ‘It is a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to shine a light in the world around them.’

Dacre Braithwaite Primary School's winning chair sitting proudly outside the Tower of London

“The sun’s rays beam down over the four UK nations, highlighting the values supported by the King: championing young people; environmental conservation and sustainable farming.

“The bee is the school’s symbol and the crown represents the King.

“It was clear that their thoughtful design stood out to judges amongst the other chairs that were also designed by students from across the country.”

The bench was brought to life in collaboration with artist Jenny Leonard who is a community-driven commission artist, specialising in murals and art trails.