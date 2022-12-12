There are concerns among residents of Pateley that they will become cut off from the outside world if bus services are reduced.

Slashes to transport services have come as quite a shock to many who rely on public transport to travel to work. Rural areas will be likely to suffer the most as journeys are to be further limited, which has followed years of consistent cuts.

The 24 is a service that connects the dale to Harrogate which currently runs throughout the day, allowing users to take part-time work as well as connections to colleges and further education.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for highways and transportation, Coun Keane Duncan, said: “Bus services across the country face significant pressure from rising costs and fewer passengers travelling since the pandemic.

"The 24 route operated as a commercial service until October this year, meaning that the bus company was able to run the service using income from fares.

“However, due to increasing costs and fewer passengers travelling, Harrogate Bus Company advised that they would withdraw all but two peak-time journeys."

This has become quite a shock to the public and will affect daily life considerably.

Paul Chattwood, of the Dales and Bowland Community Interest Company (D&BCIC), said: “We know that rural buses are a lifeline for many people, and provide economical, environmental, social and even benefits to well-being and personal independence, all attributes that a post-Covid era has shone fresh values on.

"Taking these for granted is no longer something we can afford. This service really should provide an hourly service throughout the day.”

Paul highlighted the struggle over the last few years of consistent cuts under austerity, including organisations that have contributed to keep the service running so far.

"It is a constant battle to raise funds to maintain these services, but we receive valuable support from many organisations including the National Trust and local county councillors' locality budgets,” he said.

“We do however urgently need more help to keep these services running next year, especially as the Bus Recovery Grant provided by central government which has helped support bus services in 2022-23 will come to an end in March.”

As services approach the end of financial support, students have also raised concerns.

An 11-year-old student who relies on the service to take pupils to St Aidan’s and St John Fisher’s, said: "We need the bus to get to school and back. With only one bus we would have to wait for an hour after school for the bus to arrive.”

Other students would be stranded for hours if they had half-day classes, unable to get home, not to mention attending interviews or appointments that may only take an hour of their time.

Andrew Murday, from Nidderdale Parish Council, also believes strongly about the importance of the service.

He said: “All of us - individuals, bus companies, local and central governments - must change our attitudes to bus travel.

"We need to see buses as the primary means of transport rather than our cars. In that way, passenger numbers will increase and buses will more than pay their way.”