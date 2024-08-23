Cundall Manor School celebrates 50 per cent increase in Grade 9s on GCSE results day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cundall Manor School is celebrating an impressive set of GCSE results from its first cohort of pupils to sit exams since the return to pre-pandemic benchmarks.

There were plenty of smiles as pupils surpassed expectations, with some achieving top grades, including 8s and 9s across 10 GCSEs, including further maths.

Eighty-seven per cent of all GCSEs were awarded at grade 4 and above, significantly surpassing the national average of 67.4 per cent.

Eighty-five per cent of pupils achieved five or more GCSEs at grades 9-4.

Thirty per cent of all GCSEs at Cundall Manor were graded 7 or above (the equivalent of A*- A grades), compared to the national average of 21.7 per cent.

The school is particularly proud of a 50 per cent increase in grade 9s this year.

Ian Swannell, head of upper school, said: “Our strong results are particularly pleasing as this is the first cohort since the pandemic to have been examined in the full syllabus of every subject.

“In preparation for this, all pupils were offered over 500 hours of extra revision tuition throughout the year, ensuring every pupil was supported to do their very best.”

Many pupils have secured places at some of the country’s leading sixth form providers. Others are pursuing their passions at specialist drama and agricultural colleges.

The head boy has already taken up his place at Pearson College in Vancouver, part of the United World Colleges network.

Chair of governors, Rachel Powell, said: “We are thrilled with everyone’s achievements and extend our congratulations to each pupil for their hard work and dedication.

“We wish them every success in their sixth form studies and future endeavours.”